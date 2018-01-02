Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Former Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education chancellor nominated to federal education post

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Frank Brogan
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Frank Brogan

Updated 42 minutes ago

Frank Brogan, the former chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation to become assistant secretary of elementary and secondary education in the U.S. Department of Education.

Brogan, 65, who previously served as chancellor of the Florida state university system and as Florida lieutenant governor under Jeb Bush, became chancellor of PASSHE in 2013. He retired from that post in July, just days after a consultant's report cited serious problems at PASSHE and recommended sweeping changes within the system and the 14 PASSHE universities.

Just two months after Brogan's retirement, Inside Higher Education reported that he had joined Education Secretary Betsy DeVos's staff in Washington, D.C. in the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development and was considered a candidate for nomination to a higher post in the department.

More recently President Donald Trump forwarded Brogan's nomination to be assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education to the U.S. Senate for confirmation.

An Ohio native, Brogan began his career as a fifth-grade teacher in Florida.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

