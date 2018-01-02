Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

WCCC to hold open enrollment this weekend

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Students observe as faculty member and chef Christopher Cwierz prepares dessert at the Westmoreland County Community College Education Foundation's 31st annual fundraising dinner, Chefs' Marketplace, held Nov. 5 at the college near Youngwood.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Students observe as faculty member and chef Christopher Cwierz prepares dessert at the Westmoreland County Community College Education Foundation's 31st annual fundraising dinner, Chefs' Marketplace, held Nov. 5 at the college near Youngwood.

Westmoreland County Community College will conduct open enrollment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its Youngwood campus and centers in Latrobe, New Kensington, Murrysville, Uniontown and Indiana.

WCCC officials said the event provides one stop for everything new and returning Westmoreland students need to register for campus or online spring classes that start Monday. There is also a 12-week session beginning Feb. 6.

New students should bring a copy of their high school transcript.

A FAFSA workshop will be held at the Youngwood campus to ensure students have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA is a prerequisite for student grants and loans. Students should complete the FAFSA before the event by visiting fafsa.gov.

For more information, visit Westmoreland.edu/xpress or view the spring class schedule at westmoreland.edu/classes.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

