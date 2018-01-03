College Republicans divided on support for Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A year after the 2016 presidential election, conservative student groups on college campuses across the country remain divided over whether to support President Donald Trump, The Atlantic reported.

Such tension is evident on the campus of Penn State University, where members of the school's pro-Trump group, the Bull-Moose Party, called for the replacement of the Penn State College Republicans executive board following the group's 2016 announcement that it would not endorse Trump.

Some Penn State Republicans told The Atlantic that they're now content to accept Trump as president, even if they don't agree with his policies. Other students said that's not enough and are calling for support of "the new movement, the MAGA movement," the magazine reports.

Penn State is among several campuses where decisions over whether to support Trump divided campus Republicans. At Yale, the campus College Republicans' decision to support Trump resulted in the formation of a new conservative group, Politico reported, while campus groups at other colleges decided to stay out of the conversation altogether.

For the first time in 128 years, the Harvard Republican Club in 2016 decided not to endorse the Republican nominee.

