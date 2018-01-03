Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
College & Career

College Republicans divided on support for Trump

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 2:51 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

A year after the 2016 presidential election, conservative student groups on college campuses across the country remain divided over whether to support President Donald Trump, The Atlantic reported.

Such tension is evident on the campus of Penn State University, where members of the school's pro-Trump group, the Bull-Moose Party, called for the replacement of the Penn State College Republicans executive board following the group's 2016 announcement that it would not endorse Trump.

Some Penn State Republicans told The Atlantic that they're now content to accept Trump as president, even if they don't agree with his policies. Other students said that's not enough and are calling for support of "the new movement, the MAGA movement," the magazine reports.

Penn State is among several campuses where decisions over whether to support Trump divided campus Republicans. At Yale, the campus College Republicans' decision to support Trump resulted in the formation of a new conservative group, Politico reported, while campus groups at other colleges decided to stay out of the conversation altogether.

For the first time in 128 years, the Harvard Republican Club in 2016 decided not to endorse the Republican nominee.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.