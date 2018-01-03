Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Cal U partners with other schools in chiropractic program

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

California University of Pennsylvania is launching a dual degree program in chiropractic studies, school officials announced Wednesday.

The three plus three degree program, offered in conjunction with the Palmer College of Chiropractic, the New York Chiropractic College and Logan University, allows students to earn a bachelor's degree at Cal U while transitioning to the doctor of chiropractic degree at any of the three chiropractic schools and complete both degrees in six years.

“The dual degree program saves students time and money by shortening the time it takes to earn a chiropractic degree,” said Terrie Greene, executive director of Cal U's Office of Articulation and Transfer Evaluation.

Students enroll in Cal U's biology program with a pre-professional concentration, where they take 90 credits of approved courses. Those who meet qualifications can then transfer to one of the chiropractic schools, where 30 credits earned during year one of chiropractic study are applied to a bachelor's degree from Cal U.

With two additional years of study, students can earn a doctor of chiropractic degree.

For more information, email transfer@calu.edu or call 724-938-5939.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

