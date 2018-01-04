Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

IUP receives two $1 million gifts from alumni

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Nathan Adams, a junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, walks through the snowy Oak Grove, Jan. 16, 2013.
Bruce Siskawicz | The Dispatch
Updated 5 hours ago

Indiana University of Pennsylvania will enhance its scholarship program and support new initiatives in the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, thanks to two $1 million alumni gifts.

IUP President Michael Driscoll said the gifts from alumni Terry Serafini, and Bill Madia and Audrey DeLaquil Madia will create transformative change.

Serafini's commitment marked his second million-dollar gift to IUP. His latest gift will fund scholarships for high-achieving business honors students, establish a visiting mathematician program and enable the university to provide summer mathematics learning opportunities for high school students. His gift also provides a matching gift incentive to inspire current students to take responsibility for their own environment and invest in a new campus park.

Driscoll said IUP also has had a long-standing relationship with the Madias, who previously established a scholarship for budding scientists. Their new gift will support initiatives in the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

“Our entire university is grateful for the level of support we have received from these outstanding alumni,” Driscoll said.

Serafini resides in Fox Chapel and Stuart, Fla. He graduated from IUP in 1961 with a mathematics degree. He is a former owner of Computerpeople Inc. and co-founded the Pittsburgh-based technology solutions firm CompuCom Inc.

The Madias reside in Montara, Calif. Bill Madia, a Swissvale native, graduated from IUP with bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry in 1969 and 1971. His scientific career has included executive positions with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Battelle. He currently serves as vice president and chairman of the Board of Overseers for the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford University. Audrey DeLaquil Madia, who graduated from IUP in 1970, is an interior designer.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

