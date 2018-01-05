Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

More colleges try novel financing program

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

With student debt levels soaring and families struggling to cover college costs, financial aid experts are watching closely as a handful of colleges, including a small school in Scranton, launch experiments that count on student success to pay the bills.

So-called income sharing agreements are still fairly rare. Under the program, colleges waive a portion of tuition in return for a student's agreement to repay part of his or her postgraduate income over a specified number of years.

Inside Higher Ed reported that colleges began considering them after Purdue University in Indiana piloted incoming sharing three years ago with its Back A Boiler program. Purdue's program offers varied terms, based on the students' major and agreed to waive repayment for students who earned less than $20,000 a year.

Despite concerns that the agreements may not be in the best interests of all students in need, some smaller colleges have begun offering such programs.

The Washington Post reported that Lackawanna College in Scranton — enrollment 1,418 in 2016 — has joined the ranks of schools offering income sharing agreements to students who need to close the gap between their family's contributions and what they can snare in the way of grants and loans and the cost of college.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

