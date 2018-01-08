Jeannette Board weighs school superintendent choice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Jeannette City School Board appears poised to fill a vacancy in the superintendent's office.

The board is scheduled to discuss hiring Interim Superintendent Matthew Jones as superintendent effective July 1, 2018, at Monday's agenda meeting and take an official vote on the post at its Jan. 15 public meeting.

A Penn Township native who has been a faculty member and administrator at Jeannette for 20 years, Jones was named interim superintendent last year when Superintendent Matthew Hutcheson announced his retirement effective April 3 and went on leave.

In opting to hire Jones, the board would forego a search for a replacement for Hutcheson.

“I'm find with that. I think he's a good fit for our district,” said longtime school board member Mark Gogolsky. “I've been on the board for 25 years he came in as an alternative ed teacher shortly after I started out on the board. It saves us having to search and we know what he is capable of doing. I think it's going to be a smooth transition.”

Reached at the school office, Jones said he appreciates the confidence the board has shown in his leadership.

“I couldn't be more excited to work with the group they've allowed me to put in place in the last couple of months and we've aligned the entire junior senior high. The most exciting is to work with a great group of people in the faculty and administrative staff. You build a lot of relationships over the years and there is no place I'd rather be,” he said.

Additional salary information for the permanent post was not available Monday. Jones, who was paid $101,800 a year as director of secondary education and junior high principal at Jeannette, was paid an extra $300 a week to step in as interim superintendent.

The board also is scheduled to discuss naming Acting Assistant Principal William Petko as athletic director. The part-time post carried an annual salary of $13,500.

Petko would replace former athletic director Anthony DeNunzio, who resigned effective Jan. 1.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib