Cal U names new dean

California University of Pennsylvania has named Dr. Brenda L. Fredette dean of the Eberly College of Science and Technology, the largest academic college at the state-owned university on the banks of the Monongahela River in Washington County.

Fredette previously was the assistant vice president for student success and a professor in the Division of Veterinary and Natural Sciences at Medaille College in Buffalo, N.Y.

At Cal U, Fredette will oversee the college that boasts an enrollment of about 2,850 students in more than 40 career-focused degree programs in the departments of applied engineering and technology; biological and environmental sciences; business and economics; chemistry and physics; earth sciences; math, computer science and information systems; and nursing.

Fredette holds a doctorate in biochemistry from the State University of New York at Buffalo's Roswell Park Division, as well as a master's degree in chemistry education and an advanced certificate in educational technology, both from SUNY Buffalo. She completed her undergraduate studies — a bachelor of science in biology with a minor in chemistry — at Daemen College, in Amherst, N.Y.

As a professor at Medialle, she designed and supervised more than 60 student research projects and supervised field research activities in Central and South America.

At Cal U she succeeds Dr. John Kallis, who retired in December 2016 after more than 30 years. Dr. Mohamed Yamba, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, also served as interim dean of the Eberly College after Kallis retired.

