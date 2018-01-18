Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics basks in media spotlight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics continues to reap benefits from its 2017 ranking by Forbes as a top two-year trade school.

PIA has made the cover of Avionics News magazine, which features the school's aviation electronics (avionics) program.

The January issue includes an interview with PIA Director of Marketing Steven Sabold and 2003 alumnus Travis Rife, a native of Lewisberry, York County, who now works in New Cumberland, Cumberland County.

The trade magazine notes that, for the first time since it started ranking colleges, Forbes included two-year trade schools in its 2017 rankings.

PIA was ranked No. 11 out of 30.

In addition to aviation electronics, the school offers a program in aviation maintenance, leading to an FAA airframe and power plant certification.

PIA has branch campuses in Youngstown, Ohio; Hagerstown, Md.; and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

