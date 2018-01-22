Seton Hill partners with cyber-forensic group

Seton Hill University, which launched an undergraduate degree in cybersecurity last spring, is partnering with the National Cyber-Forensics & Training Alliance to provide additional opportunities to students in the program.

Seton Hill, one of a growing list of schools that are promoting degrees and certificates in cybersecurity, will collaborate with the alliance in developing cybersecurity courses at the private Catholic university in Greensburg.

As the threat of cybersecurity breaches grows, so too do efforts to block such threats and produce a workforce trained to meet such needs.

A Seton Hill spokeswoman said the program is the first bachelor's degree program to partner with the alliance, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit corporation focused on identifying, mitigating and neutralizing cyber threats globally.

“NCFTA has been working with industry and government partners for over 15 years. As such, we continue to recognize that the cyber-security community is an ever-changing field requiring highly skilled individuals,” said Steve Mancini, chief technical officer and director of strategic operations at NCFTA. “With our continued dependence on technology and the need to protect it, the gap between the needs of industry and government and the available workforce is growing.

“Through this partnership, our goal is to help Seton Hill develop curriculum, based on industry and government needs, to meet this gap and at the same time, provide NCFTA with a cadre of technical students who can assist us in our efforts to help our industry and government partners stay more secure,” he said.

University officials said the partnership between Seton Hill and the alliance will provide students with the ability to serve as interns as well as collaborate on site for possible capstone and research projects with the organization.

