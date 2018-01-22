Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Pitt hosts women-only hackathon

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 1:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Promoting growing interest among women in computer science, the University of Pittsburgh will host the fourth annual She Innovates Hackathon this weekend at Pitt's School of Computing and Information, 135 N. Bellefield Ave.

The event, open to undergraduate and graduate students from Pitt, Carnegie Mellon and Chatham universities, brings together female students with an interest in computer science including those with a background in the discipline and those seeking more information.

The hackathon, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday and runs through noon Sunday, includes technical talks and opportunities to meet with mentors as well as hacking.

A Pitt spokesman said attendance at the women-only hackathon — it more than doubled from 40 in 2015 to 85 last year — reflects the growing interest in computer science among women.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

