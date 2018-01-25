Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
California University of Pennsylvania adds new data science degree

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:00 a.m.

Responding to changing workforce needs, California University of Pennsylvania will add a new degree this fall: a bachelor of science in statistics and data science.

The Board of Governors for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education approved the new program at the Washington County school on Thursday, paving the way for students to apply for admission this fall.

The program reflects a high demand for data scientists in a variety of industries, from finance and insurance to manufacturing, retail trade and professional services. Students graduate from the program with both a bachelor's degree and an SAS Data Science Certificate, an industry-recognized credential.

