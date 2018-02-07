Carlow University launches micro-masters program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carlow University is joining a growing group of colleges and universities offering a new approach to graduate work — the micro masters degree.

Starting in March, Carlow will offer an online, three course graduate certificate program in Cyber Threat Research and Analytics . A spokesman for the Pittsburgh school said Carlow is enrolling students now.

Carlow is partnering with the National Cyber-Forensics & Training Alliance to offer the new program designed to leverage the expertise of those working in accounting, finance, business and law enforcement to disrupt cyber attacks that can compromise businesses and steal personal information.

The three-course program that can be completed in 14 weeks culminates with a two-day residency at the NCFTA office in Pittsburgh, where students will work alongside government and industry professionals in a hands-on experience in profiling and investigating cyber and cyber-enabled crime.

A university spokesman said credits earned in the new certificate program can be applied to either a Master's in Business Administration or a Master's in Fraud and Forensics.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.