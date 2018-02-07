Pittsburgh National College Fair to host 225 schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Representatives of 225 colleges, universities, trade schools and military academies will offer students and families one-stop shopping Thursday and Friday at the Pittsburgh National College Fair at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

Dozens of Pennsylvania schools including Pitt, Penn State, Carlow, Chatham, Duquesne, LaRoche, Point Park, Robert Morris, Seton Hill and Saint Vincent as well as a host of colleges from around the country will man information tables at the event from 9 a.m. through noon and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. through noon on Friday.

Officers and enlisted personnel from the various branches of the military also will be on hand to discuss enlistment and education programs such as ROTC, the military academies and the GI Bill.

The College Fair, sponsored by the National Association for College Admission Counseling, provides an opportunity for students and parents to gather a lot of information in one day. College admissions representatives will be on hand to answer key questions ranging from acceptance policies to student-faculty ratio.

There is no admission charge. For further information, visit www.collegefairguide.com/pittsburgh-national-college-fair.

