College & Career

Free career night open to Westmoreland students

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 4:27 p.m.

The Westmoreland County Forum for Workforce Development will host three career nights for students and parents in March.

Students in grades 8 through 12 from all of the county's 17 public school districts are invited to attend the free "Career Night Out" events. They'll have the chance to learn about job opportunities in the health and manufacturing industries from representatives from those fields.

"Medical careers that continue to be in demand are physician's assistant, pharmacist, occupational physical therapist, health care information technology managers, medical technicians and nurses, to name a few" said Dr. Jane Heiple, the group's executive director.

"Manufacturing companies are also seeking skilled workers for careers in robotics, engineering and management, along with industrial machinery mechanics and computer-controlled machine tool operators. In addition, new technologies will impact manufacturing including additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence, intelligent apps and digital twins," Heiple said.

Students should ask their school's guidance counselor for more information.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

