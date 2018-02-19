Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
College & Career

Open house set Thursday at Eastern Westmoreland tech center

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 8:21 p.m.
People gather during a dedication ceremony for the STEM Outdoor Learning Center at Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center near Latrobe on Friday, November 21, 2014.
Brian F. Henry | Trib Total Media
People gather during a dedication ceremony for the STEM Outdoor Learning Center at Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center near Latrobe on Friday, November 21, 2014.

Updated 2 hours ago

The public is invited to learn more about Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center during an open house 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the school along Route 982 in Derry Township.

It provides part-time instruction to more than 575 secondary students from the Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley school districts in 15 programs ranging from automotive, construction and manufacturing fields to services and communications and information technology, according to its website.

Short-term adult education programs also are offered.

Students and instructors will be on hand to explain projects and conduct demonstrations. Representatives from local employers and apprenticeship programs will be featured.

Details: ewctc.net.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me