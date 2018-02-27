Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Local women leaders in business, technology to join CCAC panel

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
CCAC's Allegheny campus in Pittsburgh's North Side.
Tribune-Review
CCAC's Allegheny campus in Pittsburgh's North Side.

Updated 23 hours ago

Community College of Allegheny County will hold a panel discussion by women leaders in business and technology on March 6.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 3002 of the North Campus, located at 8701 Perry Highway.

The panelists will discuss what women working in the field should know including how to manage obstacles with positivity and creativity, how the field is expected to evolve and how to prepare for those changes.

The panel moderator will be Audrey Russo, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Technology Council.

Featured panelists include: Neysha Arcelay, founder and president, Precixa; Kiran Cherlakola, software developer, Kultera; Tonya Ford, assistant vice president, Rhino Security Services; Jo Ann Hunter, professor, Business and department chair, Business Technologies, CCAC North Campus; Erica Peterson, founder and CEO, Moms Can: Code; Laura Petrillo, client relationship consultant, Management Science Associates, Inc.; and Michelle Pirtle, special agent, FBI.

The program is free and open to the public.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

