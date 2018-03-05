Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Pitt's Day of Giving brings in $9M

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, March 5, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
The Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus
Gene J. Puskar/AP
The University of Pittsburgh raised over $9 million in donations during last week's second annual Pitt Day of Giving, according to a statement from the university.

The funds will support scholarships, research, academic programs and student activities, the university said.

Donors from 50 states and 31 countries across six continents contributed.

Of the 3,358 donors, 1,941 were alumni and 808 were Pitt employees.

The School of Pharmacy won the school participation competition to earn $30,000, while the Human Engineering Research Laboratories claimed a top prize of $30,000 in the Pitt Programs and Experiences competition.

Men's Glee Club earned $10,000 for gathering twice as many gifts as any other student group.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

