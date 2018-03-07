Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Saint Vincent sets April 22 open house for prospective students

Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Saint Vincent College will hold a Get Acquainted Day open house April 22 for prospective students and their parents.

The event on the Unity campus begins with registration and a brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Fred M. Rogers Center and concludes at 3 p.m.

Attendees may take in a series of short talks on academics, admission procedures, financial aid and college life. There will be opportunities to meet with faculty and to tour the 172-year-old Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college at 300 Fraser Purchase Road.

To register or for more details, contact admission@stvincent.edu or 800-782-5549. Online registration also is available at stvincent.edu/visit .

Additional open house events are planned for 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 16, July 21 and Aug. 18.

