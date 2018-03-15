University presidential searches continue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The revolving door that characterizes presidential tenure at Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities stopped briefly Wednesday with the announcement of a new presidential appointment at Slippery Rock University.

But it began spinning again Thursday as the council of trustees at Clarion University agreed to extend their presidential search. The decision to extend the search came in the aftermath of campus visits by three candidates originally deemed to be finalists for the post.

Clarion Trustee Milissa Bauer, chair of the presidential search committee, announced the decision Thursday.

“Based on feedback from the constituent groups and our desire to find the best candidates, the committee has decided to extend the search in order to find additional qualified candidates to be considered for Clarion University president. The committee will move forward immediately to seek additional candidates,” Bauer said.

The university, located about 90 minutes north of Pittsburgh, launched a presidential search last fall after Karen Whitney, who had served as president since 2010 and had announced her intention to retire in June 2018, left to become interim chancellor of the state university system.

The state has spent more than $1.5 million on a series of presidential searches since 2010 and is currently in the midst of a national search to fill the chancellor's post.

