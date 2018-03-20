Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Saint Vincent postpones talk on youth phone use

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 10:01 p.m.
Saint Vincent College in Unity Township
A presentation on “Talking to Young People about Media” has been postponed from Wednesday to March 28 at Saint Vincent College because of predicted wintry weather.

The 3 p.m. program, slated in the Unity college's Fred M. Rogers Center, is the second presentation in Saint Vincent's 16th series of talks on Spirituality and Aging.

Mary Beth Spore, dean of the Saint Vincent College School of Social Sciences, Communication and Education, will lead the session, which will address questions about the amount of time young people spend using their cell phones.

“On the side of the younger generation are many corresponding questions,” Spore said, noting faculty members, students and audience members will be asked to participate in the discussion.

Admission is free and open to the public. All ages are encouraged to attend. Reservations aren't required.

All participants may park in Parking Area A and enter the Rogers Center using the first-floor entrance.

The final presentation in the series will be “Talking to Young People about What Matters Most” at 3 p.m. April 18.

For additional information, call 724-805-2522.

