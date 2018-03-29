Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Annual Cobetto Lecture at Pitt to focus on sexual misconduct

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Sexual misconduct will be the topic of next week's Dr. Bernard Cobetto Lecture at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a panel discussion on the theme “Sexual Misconduct: Perspectives on the Problem, Possibilities for Resolution.”

The program, to be held in Ferguson Theater (Smith Hall) at 7 p.m. April 5, will feature a panel of experts who will discuss the issue and possible resolutions.

Contributing to the discussion will be:

• Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge John J. Driscoll, of the Family Court Division;

• Ann M. Emmerling, executive director of the Blackburn Center;

• David Karp, professor of sociology and director of the Project on Restorative Justice at Skidmore College; and

• Katie Pope, Title IX coordinator for the University of Pittsburgh.

“The #MeToo movement this past fall brought the issue of sexual misconduct out into the open,” said Sharon P. Smith, president of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. “Our panel will look at sexual misconduct from a variety of perspectives that range from how we can best support the victim to how restorative justice can be as part of the healing process for both victim and the accused.”

To reserve a seat, call 724-836-7980 by April 2.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

