Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
College & Career

Trump dismisses community colleges during infrastructure speech

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks on infrastructure development at the Richfield Training Site, south of Cleveland, Ohio on March 29, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks on infrastructure development at the Richfield Training Site, south of Cleveland, Ohio on March 29, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump doesn't seem to be a fan of community colleges.

Trump visited Ohio Thursday to deliver a speech promoting his new infrastructure plan to a crowd of union engineers and maintenance workers in Richfield, outside of Cleveland. In between promises to repair the country's airports, bridges, highways and other infrastructure, Trump offered his take on a range of issues, including the value of community college, the Washington Post reports.

‘‘I don't know what that means, a community college,'' Trump said during his remarks, the Washington Post reports. ‘‘Call it vocational and technical. People know what that means. They don't know what a community college means.''

Trump previously dismissed community colleges while speaking at the Generation Next White House forum, an event intended to focus on issues impacting young people, in March, Inside Higher Ed reports.

During the event, Trump told a story about a former classmate who was skilled in machine repair, according to Inside Higher Ed.

“But he'll never be a student, nor did he want that kind of learning, that kind of whatever you want to call it,” Trump said, Inside Higher Ed reports. “So we need vocational schools. Now, they call them, a lot of times, community colleges. I don't think it's an accurate definition.”

Trump made similar remarks in January during a speech at a Republican congressional retreat in West Virginia, CNN reports.

“I think vocation is a much better word in a lot of cases than community college,” Trump said in the speech, CNN reports. “A lot of people don't know what community college means or represents.”

Members of the higher education community have taken issue with the president's remarks on community colleges, saying that vocational schools and community colleges serve different purposes.

“We're not using that language interchangeably,” Julie Ajinkya, the vice president of applied research at the Institute for Higher Education Policy, told CNN. “A vocational school prepares an individual to enter a career in a very specific industry by preparing them with the technical skills required for a very specific job.”

Community colleges serve more than 40 percent of undergraduates across the country, according to College Board statistics cited by The Atlantic.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me