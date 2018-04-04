Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Seton Hill hosts entrepreneur who built $20M business

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Michael H. Murray, a successful entrepreneur and Western Pennsylvania native, will offer insights into building and running a $20 million business during a free public lecture at Seton Hill University.

Murray, a 1984 graduate of Saint Vincent College in Unity, is the CEO and founder of Hathaway Murray Consulting in Southlake, Texas, which he created in 2015. He previously served as president and CEO of the American Credit Card Processing Corp., which had annual revenues of $20 million before being acquired by Priority Payment Systems in 2015.

His lecture, part of the Farrell Lecture Series at Seton Hill, will be at 6 p.m. April 12 in Cecilian Hall on the second floor of Seton Hill's Administration Building.

Murray and his wife, Miriam Arroyo Murray, a Seton Hill trustee and alumna, support the university's students through the Miriam Arroyo Murray '84 and Michael H. Murray Internship, Research and Study Abroad Endowed Scholarship.

The lecture series is sponsored by the school's Wukich Center for Entrepreneurial Opportunities. The lecture is open to the public. To register, email dmason@setonhill.edu.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

