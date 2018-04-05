Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
College & Career

Pittsburgh talk will focus on ancient synagogue mosaics

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
A fifth century B.C. mosaic depicting a wood carver working on the construction of the Tower of Babel.
Jim Haberman | Huqoq Excavation Project
A fifth century B.C. mosaic depicting a wood carver working on the construction of the Tower of Babel.

Updated 7 hours ago

The leader of an excavation team in Israel will give a slide lecture at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary at 7:30 p.m. April 12 about several recent, historically significant discoveries.

Jodi Magness, professor of Early Judaism at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, will talk about the finds from last summer's archaeological dig in the ancient village of Huqoq in Israel's Galilee region.

The lecture , which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Knox Room, Long Hall.

The dig, which is entering its eighth season, has uncovered mosaics from a fifth century B.C. synagogue depicting everything from the biblical story of Samson to the story of Noah's Ark.

The 2017 discoveries included ancient mosaics depicting the biblical story of Jonah and the building of the Tower of Babel.

The seminary's Kelso Museum of Near Eastern Archaeology will be open from 6:30-7:15 p.m. and after the lecture.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me