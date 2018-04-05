Pittsburgh talk will focus on ancient synagogue mosaics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The leader of an excavation team in Israel will give a slide lecture at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary at 7:30 p.m. April 12 about several recent, historically significant discoveries.

Jodi Magness, professor of Early Judaism at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, will talk about the finds from last summer's archaeological dig in the ancient village of Huqoq in Israel's Galilee region.

The lecture , which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Knox Room, Long Hall.

The dig, which is entering its eighth season, has uncovered mosaics from a fifth century B.C. synagogue depicting everything from the biblical story of Samson to the story of Noah's Ark.

The 2017 discoveries included ancient mosaics depicting the biblical story of Jonah and the building of the Tower of Babel.

The seminary's Kelso Museum of Near Eastern Archaeology will be open from 6:30-7:15 p.m. and after the lecture.

