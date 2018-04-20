College aid deadline approaching

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now that tax day has come and gone, parents of college-bound students can get to work on the equally daunting Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The so-called FAFSA is a prerequisite for all federal grants and loans as well as Pennsylvania's state grants and many private scholarships.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency Friday warned that the deadline for new and renewing students applying for its need-based state grant is May 1.

“In addition to completing the FAFSA, first-time applicants must also submit a completed PA State Grant Form (SGF). First-time applicants who submit the FAFSA online will be automatically redirected to the SGF by following the onscreen prompts on the confirmation page. First-time applicants who have already submitted their FAFSA but have not completed the SGF will receive an email directing them to PHEAA's secure Account Access site for completion. Both applications are free to submit,” PHEAA spokesman Keith New said.

Applicants can access FAFSA form online at PHEAA.org/FAFSA or fafsa.gov.

Last year, PHEAA's need-based grants capped out at $4,318.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib