College & Career

New Seton Hill dean of students to lead diversity effort

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, April 23, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Adriel Hilton
Adriel Hilton

Updated 5 hours ago

Seton Hill University tapped a South Carolina college administrator to fill its newly created position as dean of students and chief diversity officer.

Adriel A. Hilton, who was director of extended campus at Webster University's Myrtle Beach Metropolitan campus, was appointed to the post at the Greensburg school after a national search, Seton Hill officials said. Hilton will start his new post on June. 1.

“Adriel Hilton's experience in higher education as both an administrator and faculty member makes him well-suited for the newly-created position of dean of students and diversity officer at Seton Hill,” said Rosalie Carpenter, vice president for student affairs at Seton Hill. “Adriel's outstanding and strategic leadership will help Seton Hill advance student success and engagement and support the university's commitment to diversity, inclusion and cultural awareness.”

Prior to his work at Webster, Hilton served as chief of staff and executive assistant to the president at Grambling State University; assistant professor and director of the higher education graduate program at Western Carolina University; assistant vice president for inclusion initiatives at Grand Valley State University; executive assistant to the president and assistant secretary to the board of trustees and chief diversity officer at Upper Iowa University; and public policy fellow for the Greater Baltimore Committee.

Hilton earned a doctorate in higher education administration from Morgan State University, a master's degree in public administration from Florida A&M University, and a bachelor's degree in business administration — finance from Morehouse College. Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

