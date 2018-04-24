Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
College & Career

WCCC offers free training in manufacturing

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Updated 10 hours ago

A new free micro-credential training program at Westmoreland County Community College aims to give unemployed and under-employed workers a leg-up on much needed skills in manufacturing.

The program, which begins April 30, includes a nine-day pre-employment program followed by training in welding and machining at the college's Advanced Technology Center. Offered at no cost to the student, participants will gain entry-level skills valued in the manufacturing field and obtain micro-credentials including AC/DC electrical and mechanical drive systems, blueprint reading and shop math, spill prevention and hazardous materials, as well as American Heart Association Heartsaver OSHA 10-hour safety certification.

Organizations offering the credentials include the American Welding Society, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the American Heart Association and Westmoreland County Community College.

The next class session begins April 30 at 9 a.m. at Westmoreland's Advanced Technology Center, the former Sony Plant in East Huntingdon. Students will attend pre-employment training Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the first two weeks, followed by welding training every Friday for nine additional weeks and/or one week of basic machining.

Students have the option to attend the entire program or select from welding or machining.

For more information, contact Adam Margovic at 724-925-8478 or margovica@westmoreland.edu.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me