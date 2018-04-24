WCCC offers free training in manufacturing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new free micro-credential training program at Westmoreland County Community College aims to give unemployed and under-employed workers a leg-up on much needed skills in manufacturing.

The program, which begins April 30, includes a nine-day pre-employment program followed by training in welding and machining at the college's Advanced Technology Center. Offered at no cost to the student, participants will gain entry-level skills valued in the manufacturing field and obtain micro-credentials including AC/DC electrical and mechanical drive systems, blueprint reading and shop math, spill prevention and hazardous materials, as well as American Heart Association Heartsaver OSHA 10-hour safety certification.

Organizations offering the credentials include the American Welding Society, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the American Heart Association and Westmoreland County Community College.

The next class session begins April 30 at 9 a.m. at Westmoreland's Advanced Technology Center, the former Sony Plant in East Huntingdon. Students will attend pre-employment training Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the first two weeks, followed by welding training every Friday for nine additional weeks and/or one week of basic machining.

Students have the option to attend the entire program or select from welding or machining.

For more information, contact Adam Margovic at 724-925-8478 or margovica@westmoreland.edu.

