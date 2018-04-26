Commissioner Maggi to address Cal U commencement May 11-12
Updated 2 hours ago
Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi will be the keynote speaker for commencement ceremonies at California University of Pennsylvania, his alma mater, on May 11-12.
Maggi will address master's degree candidates at 7 p.m. May 11 and undergraduates at 10 a.m. May 12 in the Convocation Center arena.
A lifelong resident of Washington County, Maggi was elected a commissioner in 2003. He entered the political arena in 1997, when he was elected sheriff.
Maggi attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in 1973, beginning a 24-year career as a state trooper and criminal investigator. He graduated from then-California State College in 1979 with a degree in education.
The university's 186th commencement recognizes students who completed their studies in January and May. More than 1,200 students are expected to receive degrees.
Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.