Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
College & Career

Report questions student debt management consultants

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Friday, April 27, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

As 42 million Americans struggle to repay $1.4 trillion in college loans, a new industry has emerged that may be handing out advice that runs counter to borrowers' best interests and adds to their debt.

A report by the Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, found that the default management consultants some colleges hire to keep the loan default rates among former students low may be advising borrowers to take actions that actually add to their debts.

While student loan defaults can dog borrowers for a lifetime, a high default rate can harm colleges as well. Federal government regulations call for barring institutions from participating in federal student loan programs if their institutional default rates exceed 40 percent in a single year or 30 percent in three consecutive years.

That's where default management consultants come into the picture. The GAO found that consultants were advising borrowers struggling to make payments to put their loans into forbearance, a kind of limbo that allows borrowers to temporarily suspend payments while interest adds up. Forbearance can add $6,742 to the cost of $30,000 in student debt.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that the GAO's findings echo the conclusions of a 2015 report by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that found that loan servicers who collect payments were giving borrowers similar advice.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach h

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me