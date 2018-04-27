Report questions student debt management consultants

As 42 million Americans struggle to repay $1.4 trillion in college loans, a new industry has emerged that may be handing out advice that runs counter to borrowers' best interests and adds to their debt.

A report by the Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, found that the default management consultants some colleges hire to keep the loan default rates among former students low may be advising borrowers to take actions that actually add to their debts.

While student loan defaults can dog borrowers for a lifetime, a high default rate can harm colleges as well. Federal government regulations call for barring institutions from participating in federal student loan programs if their institutional default rates exceed 40 percent in a single year or 30 percent in three consecutive years.

That's where default management consultants come into the picture. The GAO found that consultants were advising borrowers struggling to make payments to put their loans into forbearance, a kind of limbo that allows borrowers to temporarily suspend payments while interest adds up. Forbearance can add $6,742 to the cost of $30,000 in student debt.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that the GAO's findings echo the conclusions of a 2015 report by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that found that loan servicers who collect payments were giving borrowers similar advice.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach h