College & Career

Seton Hill team takes to Belize

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
REUTERS
So, you thought college team work was all about sports?

Think again.

That's what a team of eight Seton Hill University students did when they immersed themselves in the culture of a small Central American country over the last six months.

It's a long way from Greensburg, PA to Belize, but that didn't stop the Seton Hill University team from shining at a recent Model United Nations Conference in New York City where they represented the Central American nation.

The Model United Nations held each spring at the United Nations Headquarters. It pits student teams against one another in a four-day event in which college students practice diplomacy, communication, negotiation, research and writing skills that mirror the operations of the United Nations.

The Seton Hill team won the Honorable Mention Delegation Award for their negotiation and diplomacy skills during their Committee work. They had prepared by studying the culture and politics of Belize.

“The Model United Nations program continues to grow since its beginnings in 2016, and the Honorable Mention Delegation Award our students received is evidence of how engaged they are in the experience and how diligently they worked to prepare for Model UN,” said Roni Kay O'Dell, assistant professor of political science and Model UN advisor.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

