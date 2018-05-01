Wolf Blitzer to keynote RMU commencement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most of the Robert Morris University graduates scheduled to pick up degrees this Sunday probably weren't alive when CNN anchor reporting kept Americans glued to CNN during the first Gulf War in 1991.

But they'll have an opportunity to pick up on history when Blitzer , whose career took him from Tel Aviv to the White House over four decades, steps in as keynote speaker at commencement ceremonies at 4 p.m., May 6 at the David Lawrence Convention Center.

Approximately 800 students will pick up bachelo'rs and master's degrees at the ceremony.

And while Blitzer's name will be on the program in bold letters, it's a fellow grad that might draw the most attention.

Retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Homestead home town hero, Charlie Batch , who earned a master's degree in organizational leadership, will be marching with the Robert Morris grads.

Batch retired from the NFL in 2013 with two Super Bowl rings, after 11 seasons as back-up quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has worked as a color commentator on NFL games since then, launched a sports medicine start-up . He also hits the speaking circuit, mentors retiring NFL players and founded a local charity, “the Best of the Batch Foundation,” that focuses on youth programs and community development in and around Homestead