Washington Post columnist to address Duquesne grads
Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne will deliver the keynote address at Duquesne University's spring commencement, scheduled to begin 2 p.m. Friday, May ll, at the A.J. Palumbo Center.
Dionne, a Post columnist since 1993, is the author of seven books. He is a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and a professor in the Foundations of Democracy and Culture at Georgetown University, where he teaches in the McCourt School of Public Policy and the Government Department.
“It is fitting that E.J. will speak about the importance of faith in public service, a topic that is close to his heart and also speaks to a vital part of the university's mission,” said Duquesne President Ken Gormley.
Following commencement for some 1,300 graduates, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the second African American mayor in the city's history, will deliver remarks at the diploma ceremony for Duquesne's McAnulty College and Graduate School of Liberal Arts. Turner helped to lead Houston's recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in August.
