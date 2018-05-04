Ligonier Valley seniors earn college degrees before high school graduation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If college seems to go by too quickly for Sara Klinchock, she can blame it on her high school.

Klinchock, 18, is one of 12 Ligonier Valley High School seniors — 10 percent of this year's graduating class at the rural high school nestled in the Laurel Mountains — who picked up an associate's degree Friday at Westmoreland County Community College.

St. Francis University in Loretto is accepting all 60 of Klinchock's college credits.

“I talked to them a few days ago. They told me after my first two weeks my status will change from freshman to junior,” Klinchock said Friday as she prepared to pick up her first college degree four weeks before high school graduation. “I'm in human resources. It's a five-year program that leads to a master's degree, and I will be able to do it in three years.”

Ligonier Valley's College Now program is a pilot project with WCCC. It allows students to earn college credits in high school for approved honors and advanced placement courses and supplement those with online or in-person classes from WCCC. Although the number of WCCC graduates at Ligonier Valley stands out, dual-enrollment programs that allow high school students to earn college credits are no longer rare.

The National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships, an organization that promotes such arrangements, reported that 1.4 million high school students took over 2 million college courses in 2010-11.

The group said such programs, including credit for approved high school course work, online college course work and programs where high school students sit in college classrooms are growing, with the highest growth rates occurring in rural schools.

Some worry that such programs require too much of high school students.

That hasn't been the case at Ligonier Valley.

Klinchock played golf and softball at a level high enough to qualify for a partial athletic scholarship.

Her classmate Colton Rashilla, 18, who plans to major in environmental engineering at Gannon University, played soccer, wrestled and ran on the track team. His twin, Wade, also is graduating from WCCC. Their younger brother Lucas, a Ligonier Valley junior, will likely complete his degree next year.

Kayla Coursin, 18, held a part-time job at a pizza parlor and volunteered with Interact, a local high school volunteer group, and at the Salvation Army while she worked towards an associate degree in College Now. She's applying for admission to WCCC's highly competitive diagnostic medical stenography program this fall.

Parents pay $49 per credit, a significant discount from WCCC's usual cost of $173 per credit. Ligonier Valley guidance counselor Alyssa Piemme said the high school provides grants for qualified students who can't afford the tab.

This year, 20 sophomores and 30 freshmen at Ligonier Valley were enrolled in the program, Piemme said.

“A lot of it is word of mouth from our graduates. We just heard back from a student who graduated with the associate degree, and she completed four-year degree and a master's in three years. That is the value proposition,” Piemme said.

Getting credits

In an era of soaring college costs, that proposition is looking ever better to high school students and their parents.

At Franklin Regional High School, about 21 percent of 1,200 students were enrolled in college credit classes accredited through the University of Pittsburgh, LaRoche College and WCCC, Assistant Superintendent Mary Catherine Reljac said. Next year, Penn State New Kensington will join the lineup.

Families pay reduced tuition for the credits. For the 2017 fall semester, Franklin Regional families paid $107,954 for more than 2,000 college credits. Reljac said.

“We calculated that the same number of credits would have cost $940,185 at Clarion University, $1.2 million at Pitt and about $2.4 million at Duquesne,” Reljac said.

Officials at Norwin High School said 287 of the school's 1,630 students were enrolled in high school classes that received credit through Pitt, Seton Hill University and Rochester Institute of Technology.

Joe Maluchnik, associate principal of Greensburg Salem High School, estimated 40 to 50 juniors and seniors received college credits this year for approved high school classes from WCCC, Seton Hill and Saint Vincent College.

Maluchnik marvels at the success Ligonier Valley has had with its College Now program. Graduating 10 percent of a class with both a high school and associate degree is a worthy goal.

“That's where we'd like to be,” Maluchnik said, noting that Greensburg Salem graduates about 220 students per year. “WCCC is the hidden gem in this community.”

Success of the Ligonier Valley program is a testament to the work and commitment the school district made to the college, said Sydney Beeler, WCCC vice president of enrollment management.

“These students are going to four-year colleges. It really is a testament to how you re-envision how the curriculum works,” Beeler said. “We are really focused on making sure our dual enrollment and college in the high school as well as early college and the new high school academy are aligned so if other school districts want to take advantage of this opportunity, they can do it.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.