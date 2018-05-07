Community colleges receive grants for "hot site," HVAC upgrades
Updated 3 hours ago
The Community College of Allegheny County and Westmoreland County Community College will receive grants from the state Department of Education to complete infrastructure upgrades, according to a news release from the state.
The Community College of Allegheny County will receive $500,000 to create a "hot site," a disaster recovery service for computer network operations.
Westmoreland County Community College will receive $625,000 for HVAC systems upgrades.
Projects must be completed by Oct. 30. A total of $2 million in grants was awarded to five community colleges across the state.
"For many Pennsylvanians, community colleges are a stepping stone to a good career or to seek higher education," Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said in a statement. "This investment will allow the schools to make improvements to their facilities, so they can continue to serve students from communities across Pennsylvania."
