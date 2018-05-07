Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
College & Career

Community colleges receive grants for "hot site," HVAC upgrades

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, May 7, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Students enter Science Hall on the campus of Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood on Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2015.
The Community College of Allegheny County and Westmoreland County Community College will receive grants from the state Department of Education to complete infrastructure upgrades, according to a news release from the state.

The Community College of Allegheny County will receive $500,000 to create a "hot site," a disaster recovery service for computer network operations.

Westmoreland County Community College will receive $625,000 for HVAC systems upgrades.

Projects must be completed by Oct. 30. A total of $2 million in grants was awarded to five community colleges across the state.

"For many Pennsylvanians, community colleges are a stepping stone to a good career or to seek higher education," Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said in a statement. "This investment will allow the schools to make improvements to their facilities, so they can continue to serve students from communities across Pennsylvania."

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

