College & Career

Clarion's Council of Trustees recommends 2 for university president post

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 11, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania's Council of Trustees on Friday recommended two finalists for appointment as university president.

Following a national search, the school's presidential search committee recommended the State System Board of Governors consider David Urban, dean of the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University, and Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Central Michigan University.

Former Clarion President Karen Whitney left the university last fall to assume a post as interim chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Whitney and the State System Board of Governors will interview the candidates and select the next president of Clarion.

Urban has served as chief academic and administrative officer for Middle Tennessee State's Jones College of Business since 2013. The school serves 3,100 students with 150 faculty and staff and a $22 million operating budget.

Pehrsson has been a dean and professor at Central Michigan University since 2012. She is responsible for initiating new programs; international expansion; global/distance education; and the advancement of scholarship, research and creative activity.

A Clarion spokesman said Urban and Pehrsson were among four candidates who visited the state-owned university that enrolls 5,256 students, last week.

“All of the candidates we brought on campus were of exceptional caliber and have notable credentials and achievements. I am proud of our search committee for selecting this level of candidates,” Search Committee Chair Melissa Bauer said in a release announcing the finalists.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

