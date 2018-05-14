Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
College & Career

Law school grads faring better in job market, survey says

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, May 14, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 3 hours ago

Not so long ago when the market was awash in would-be lawyers, some law schools began reconsidering class size.

Now, an American Bar Association survey suggests things are looking up for new law school graduates.

First, there are fewer of them-- about 10,000 less than five years ago.

A 2017 survey found that eight out of 10 Pennsylvania law schools, including Pitt and Duquesne ,, beat the national average of 75.3 percent of grads being employed as lawyers or in a job where a law degree is advantageous, according to The Legal Intelligencer .

The Intelligencer said graduates of the University of Pennsylvania's law school led the way in job placement with less than a half percent unemployment last year.

Of the 34,432 law school grads included in the ABA survey , only 7.9 percent were still unemployed 10 months out from graduation. That's down from 8.8 percent the prior year. It's a dramatic improvement from five years earlier when 9.2 percent of 45,160 new grads were still umeployed at that time.

Now that the good news is out of the way, this year's grads can get down to studying for the bar exam and weighing just how they're going to pay off their student loans.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me