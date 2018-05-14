Law school grads faring better in job market, survey says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not so long ago when the market was awash in would-be lawyers, some law schools began reconsidering class size.

Now, an American Bar Association survey suggests things are looking up for new law school graduates.

First, there are fewer of them-- about 10,000 less than five years ago.

A 2017 survey found that eight out of 10 Pennsylvania law schools, including Pitt and Duquesne ,, beat the national average of 75.3 percent of grads being employed as lawyers or in a job where a law degree is advantageous, according to The Legal Intelligencer .

The Intelligencer said graduates of the University of Pennsylvania's law school led the way in job placement with less than a half percent unemployment last year.

Of the 34,432 law school grads included in the ABA survey , only 7.9 percent were still unemployed 10 months out from graduation. That's down from 8.8 percent the prior year. It's a dramatic improvement from five years earlier when 9.2 percent of 45,160 new grads were still umeployed at that time.

Now that the good news is out of the way, this year's grads can get down to studying for the bar exam and weighing just how they're going to pay off their student loans.

