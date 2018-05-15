Carlow awards highest academic honor to nursing student, Woodland Hills grad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carlow University awarded its highest academic honor, the Joseph G. Smith Award, to Devan Stanko, a nursing major and a valedictorian of the class of 2018.

Stanko was a 2014 graduate of Woodland Hills High School and resident of Forest Hills.

The award recognizes a student's academic performance and service to the community. Stanko, who had the highest GPA in her nursing class, was nominated by the entire Carlow nursing faculty. She has also been recognized by the Pennsylvania Student Nurses Association and designated as a Future Nurse Educator.

"My message to you today is to never lose your dedication to making the world a better place," Stanko said in her commencement address. "We can practice and promote mercy, service, and hospitality even in the smallest acts of kindness."

Stanko will work as a registered nurse in the emergency department at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh following graduation.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.