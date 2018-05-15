Pitt grad, engineering firm set up funds to help promote women, diversity at university

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A gift from a Pitt graduate and engineering trailblazer will allow more women to follow in her footsteps.

Donations from Ruthann L. Omer, the first female municipal engineer in Allegheny County, and the engineering firm she used to head will establish two funds at University of Pittsburgh's Swanson School of Engineering to encourage women to pursue engineering as a course of study and career.

The Omer Family Scholarship Fund will offer help with tuition and other expenses to undergraduate students of diverse backgrounds in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department. The Omer Family Engineering Legacy Fund, established by Gateway Engineers, will support Pitt's Society of Women Engineers.

Pitt did not disclose the amount of the donation from Omer and Gateway Engineers.

Omer, who earned her undergraduate degree in civil engineering in 1983, recently retired as president of Gateway Engineers. The national firm has offices in Cecil and Butler and ranks among the top 500 firms in the country.

