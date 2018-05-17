IUP will name new planetarium for Latrobe couple

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Indiana University of Pennsylvania completes its planned new science and mathematics building, the included planetarium and its atrium will bear the last name of alumni Tim and Debra Phillips Cejka.

The 1973 graduates of the university maintain homes in Latrobe and Houston. They chair the portion of IUP's national Imagine Unlimited fundraising campaign that benefits the university's College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

The Cejkas have donated $5 million to the university and have pledged an additional $2 million, completing a funding match required by the state's Department of General Services to move forward with the new science and math facility.

Construction of the new building is set to begin in 2020 and is expected to be finished in 2022. The university's project committee began meeting with the building architects in January.

The IUP Council of Trustees approved the Cejka Planetarium name at its quarterly May meeting.

Tim Cejka is the retired CEO of ExxonMobil Exploration Company and vice president of ExxonMobil.

Deb Cejka said the couple is “pleased to ensure the new science facility is everything our students need it to be to become the next leaders in science, industry, health care and education.”

The new planetarium will replace an existing one in IUP's Weyandt Hall that offers a series of public shows during the fall and spring semesters.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.