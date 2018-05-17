Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
College & Career

IUP will name new planetarium for Latrobe couple

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Debra and Tim Cejka
Submitted
Debra and Tim Cejka

Updated 1 hour ago

When Indiana University of Pennsylvania completes its planned new science and mathematics building, the included planetarium and its atrium will bear the last name of alumni Tim and Debra Phillips Cejka.

The 1973 graduates of the university maintain homes in Latrobe and Houston. They chair the portion of IUP's national Imagine Unlimited fundraising campaign that benefits the university's College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

The Cejkas have donated $5 million to the university and have pledged an additional $2 million, completing a funding match required by the state's Department of General Services to move forward with the new science and math facility.

Construction of the new building is set to begin in 2020 and is expected to be finished in 2022. The university's project committee began meeting with the building architects in January.

The IUP Council of Trustees approved the Cejka Planetarium name at its quarterly May meeting.

Tim Cejka is the retired CEO of ExxonMobil Exploration Company and vice president of ExxonMobil.

Deb Cejka said the couple is “pleased to ensure the new science facility is everything our students need it to be to become the next leaders in science, industry, health care and education.”

The new planetarium will replace an existing one in IUP's Weyandt Hall that offers a series of public shows during the fall and spring semesters.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me