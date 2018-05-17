Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
College & Career

Bank awards scholarships to seven Westmoreland high school seniors

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
Tribune-Review
First Commonwealth Bank has awarded $1,000 scholarships to seven high school seniors who are slated to receive diplomas this spring from Westmoreland County districts.

The recipients, announced Thursday by the Indiana County-based bank, include: Katelyn Grieco, a student at Franklin Regional High School; Jackson Henry Guess, Belle Vernon Area High School; Joshua Kopasko and Alexandria Palumbi, both of Penn-Trafford High School; Christopher Potter, Greater Latrobe Senior High School; Gabrielle Lynn Roofner, Kiski Area High School; Ian J. Zimmerman, Southmoreland High School.

They are among 40 awards the bank has presented this year to students in the Pennsylvania and Ohio communities it serves.

Scholarship applicants must have at least a 3.0 grade point average. They were asked to write a brief essay detailing “how they put their community first by being engaged in community support activities and how they put their academics first by excelling in the classroom.”

They were judged based on their academic achievements, community involvement and the creativity and originality of their essay.

