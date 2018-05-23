Feds offer second chance for student loan forgiveness to public servants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Borrowers who are still struggling with student debt after 10 years of timely payments might want to consider a new one-time option.

U.S. Department of Education officials Wednesday said borrowers who were turned away from the federal government's public service loan forgiveness program for federal student debt can take second shot at qualifying for the program on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program provides for the discharge of remaining federal student debt after a borrower has worked full-time for a government agency or a qualified tax exempt nonprofit and made 10 years of payment on time.

Officials said a special $350 million appropriation provides additional conditions under which borrowers may qualify for forgiveness of a portion of their debts if some or all of their payments made on federal direct student loans were made on other repayment plans.

Borrowers who were rejected for the loan forgiveness program, but have met the work requirement and made 10 years of payments under a different repayment plan can reapply for loan forgiveness on a first come first served basis.

Borrowers should email requests for reconsideration to TEPSLF@MyFedLoan.org

