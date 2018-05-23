Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
College & Career

Feds offer second chance for student loan forgiveness to public servants

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 5:01 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 6 hours ago

Borrowers who are still struggling with student debt after 10 years of timely payments might want to consider a new one-time option.

U.S. Department of Education officials Wednesday said borrowers who were turned away from the federal government's public service loan forgiveness program for federal student debt can take second shot at qualifying for the program on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program provides for the discharge of remaining federal student debt after a borrower has worked full-time for a government agency or a qualified tax exempt nonprofit and made 10 years of payment on time.

Officials said a special $350 million appropriation provides additional conditions under which borrowers may qualify for forgiveness of a portion of their debts if some or all of their payments made on federal direct student loans were made on other repayment plans.

Borrowers who were rejected for the loan forgiveness program, but have met the work requirement and made 10 years of payments under a different repayment plan can reapply for loan forgiveness on a first come first served basis.

Borrowers should email requests for reconsideration to TEPSLF@MyFedLoan.org

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me