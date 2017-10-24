Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Inside the Classroom

Schools in Gary, Ind., to replace substitutes with licensed teachers

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 8:45 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Struggling schools in Gary, Ind., are looking to boost performance by recruiting full-time, licensed teachers to replace long-term substitute teachers, the Post-Tribune reports.

The Gary Community School Corporation, which operates public schools in Gary, has partnered with local universities to conduct a search for 18 licensed teachers to replace the long-term subs.

Prospective teachers — many of them are still finishing teaching degrees — were offered contracts during on-the-spot interviews at a recent recruiting fair. The starting salary is about $40,000, the Post-Tribune reports.

Gary pays long-term substitutes $225 a day, but many do not have the backgrounds in the subject areas they teach, leaders of Gary schools recovery efforts told the Post-Tribune.

Pennsylvania schools have also weighed the convenience and flexibility of hiring long-term subs against the benefits of hiring licensed teachers.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

