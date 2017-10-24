Schools in Gary, Ind., to replace substitutes with licensed teachers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Struggling schools in Gary, Ind., are looking to boost performance by recruiting full-time, licensed teachers to replace long-term substitute teachers, the Post-Tribune reports.

The Gary Community School Corporation, which operates public schools in Gary, has partnered with local universities to conduct a search for 18 licensed teachers to replace the long-term subs.

Prospective teachers — many of them are still finishing teaching degrees — were offered contracts during on-the-spot interviews at a recent recruiting fair. The starting salary is about $40,000, the Post-Tribune reports.

Gary pays long-term substitutes $225 a day, but many do not have the backgrounds in the subject areas they teach, leaders of Gary schools recovery efforts told the Post-Tribune.

Pennsylvania schools have also weighed the convenience and flexibility of hiring long-term subs against the benefits of hiring licensed teachers.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer.