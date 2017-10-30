Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Inside the Classroom

Franklin Regional highest-rated school district in Westmoreland County

Jamie Martines | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band members rehearse during band camp on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the high school in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band members rehearse during band camp on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the high school in Murrysville.

Franklin Regional Senior High School leads the pack among highest-rated high schools in Westmoreland County, according to state data.

Academic performance data from the 2016-17 school year is now available from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The Pennsylvania School Performance Profile calculates a building academic score based on students' performance on state tests in math, English and science. It also accounts for factors such as participation in college admissions exams, graduation rates, attendance rates and growth and improvement in students' academic performance.

The School Performance Profile is used to share information about a school's academic performance with the public and to conduct teacher evaluations.

Starting in the 2018-19 school year, the state Department of Education will use a new tool called the Future Ready PA Index to share school-level data with the public. The Future Ready PA Index will not assign a letter or number grade to schools.

See how your local high school measures up below.

The Tribune-Review ranked high schools by building academic score, as calculated by the state Department of Education and presented on the School Performance Profile.

1. Franklin Regional Senior High School: 93

2. Norwin High School: 88.2

3. Belle Vernon Area High School: 88.1

4. Penn Trafford High School: 85.3

5. Ligonier Valley High School: 83

6. Southmoreland Senior High School: 79.4

7. Hempfield Area Senior High School: 77.4

8. Greater Latrobe Senior High School: 76.2

9. Burrell High School: 75.6

10. Mount Pleasant Area High School: 72.9

11. Yough Senior High School: 68

12. Greensburg Salem High School: 67.1

13. Derry Area Senior High School: 66.8

14. Kiski Area High School: 66.6

15. New Kensington-Arnold Valley Junior-Senior High School: 58.3

16. Jeannette City Senior High School: 56.9

17. Monessen City Senior High School: 56.7

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

