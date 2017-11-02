School rankings are here, but what's in the data? 5 things to know about education

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This week we got a closer look at how schools across the state compared to each other based on academic performance data from the 2016-17 school year.

Franklin Regional Senior High School led the pack in Westmoreland County, while Fox Chapel Area High School took the top spot among highest-ranked high schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

We'll have more stories on how schools stack up and why some consistently score high on measures such as the School Performance Profiles, which rate schools based on factors such as performance on state tests, participation in college admissions exams, graduation rates, attendance rates and growth and improvement in students' academic performance.

Here are five things to know about education this week.

1. SCHOOL PERFORMANCE PROFILES: The School Performance Profile is used to share information about a school's academic performance with the public and to conduct teacher evaluations.

Starting in the 2018-19 school year, the state Department of Education will use a new tool called the Future Ready PA Index to share school-level data with the public. The Future Ready PA Index will not assign a letter or number grade to schools.

Here are the high school rankings for Westmoreland County and the Alle-Kiski Valley.

2. 18 AND READY TO VOTE? Teachers say 18-year-olds heading to the polls next week may not have much of an idea of how their government works. The state legislature is considering a bill that could help change that by requiring more civics-related coursework and testing.

3. NEW VIDEO SERIES: Join Tribune-Review reporters as we take you inside schools with a new video series called Inside the Classroom. We're exploring what students are learning and how they're learning it. Over the coming weeks, we'll highlight new and innovative programs taking place in schools across the region.

First up: Hempfield Area High School, where all ninth-graders are now required to take a financial literacy class.

4. MIDDLE SCHOOL REZONING: A Monroeville resident has filed a complaint with the state Department of Education and is asking it to investigate the Gateway school board's recent steps to rezone a middle school property from residential to commercial. Some think that the rezoning could mean that the middle school will be closed.

School board members have said that a trend of declining enrollment could lead to closing the school. According to district data, enrollment has dropped about 20 percent since the 2009-10 school year. This year's enrollment, 3,157, is down from 3,297 students last year.

5. SHOOTING JUSTIFIED: A Plum man was justified in fatally shooting a Penn Hills teen outside of Linton Middle School in March, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Deven Holloway, 16, was shot and killed about 4:30 p.m. March 28 on a playground near the school on Aster Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Knight, 23, will not be charged in connection with the shooting death. An investigation by Allegheny County police and a review of the evidence by the District Attorney's office concluded that Knight was justified in his use of force to defend himself.

