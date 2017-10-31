Fox Chapel High School ranked highest in Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel High School leads with a nearly perfect score as one of the highest-rated high schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley, according to state data.

Academic performance data from the 2016-17 school year is now available from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The Pennsylvania School Performance Profile calculates a building academic score based on students' performance on state tests in math, English and science. It also accounts for factors such as participation in college admissions exams, graduation rates, attendance rates and growth and improvement in students' academic performance.

The School Performance Profile is used to share information about a school's academic performance with the public and to conduct teacher evaluations.

Starting in the 2018-19 school year, the state Department of Education will use a new tool called the Future Ready PA Index to share school-level data with the public. The Future Ready PA Index will not assign a letter or number grade to schools.

See how your local high school measures up below.

The Tribune-Review ranked high schools by building academic score, as calculated by the state Department of Education and presented on the School Performance Profile.

1. Fox Chapel High School: 99.1

2. Freeport Area High School: 85.2

3. Burrell High School: 75.6

4. Plum Senior High School: 74.8

5. Riverview High School: 71.9

6. Kiski Area High School: 66.6

7. Apollo-Ridge High School: 65.5

8. Springdale Junior-Senior High School: 63.2

9. Leechburg Middle-Senior High School: 61.8

10. New Kensington-Arnold Valley Junior-Senior High School: 58.3

11. Highlands High School: 51.7

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser. Staff writer Jamie Martines contributed to this report.