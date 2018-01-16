Inside the Classroom: Franklin Regional students use math to power robots
Fifth-graders at Franklin Regional's Heritage Elementary School are using math to power robots.
Flutter kits for math classrooms were developed through Carnegie Mellon University's CREATE Lab and are being piloted at three school districts, including Franklin Regional.
The kit's goal is to introduce the programming of robots into elementary curricula by having students program and design a mini-robot with blinking lights and simple motors to power moving parts. Different versions of the kit have been developed for science and now math classrooms over the past two years.
Below, Brandi Sberna discusses incorporating the program into her math class:
Below, Sberna's students discuss what they enjoy about using the kits, and what they are learning:
