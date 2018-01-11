Education & You: The DACA program and Pennsylvania residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a brief reprieve from the cold, winter is predicted to be back in full force this weekend. Will your spring break vacation plans be in jeopardy if districts cancel a few more days of school? Tell us your story or send us other tips and feedback: schools@tribweb.com or 724-850-2867.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. A teen was shot in East Pittsburgh Wednesday, one of several incidents of violence to impact the Woodland Hills school community in recent weeks. The district is considering more resources and programs to help students cope with grief and trauma.

2. Plum Borough School District could cut 24 jobs, close an elementary school and end full-day kindergarten, while Franklin Regional School District is hoping for a miracle that will help them secure funding to start a project for a new elementary campus.

3. Westmoreland County Community College will offer a diversity training program on Jan. 18, and Cal U has named a new dean.

INSIDE THE CLASSROOM

Jennifer Martin's classroom is noisy. That's how it's supposed to be, the Dormont Elementary School teacher said.

As students worked among themselves in small groups, tiny blue robots scurried underfoot. Occassionally, one would roll astray, chased by a pint-sized computer scientist.

Martin teaches STEAM--science, technology, engineering, arts and math--a cross-disciplinary field that teaches technical subjects alongside reading and the humanities.

As an increasing number of jobs call for experience with coding, schools across the region are introducing computer science coursework at the elementary school level.

At Dormont Elementary School in the Keystone Oaks School District, students learn the basics of coding by using a program called Dash and Dot. Students learn to program the robots--Dash, and a smaller companion robot, Dot--using a block-based coding app that allows students to drag and drop components of an algorithm to write commands.

Still don't follow? Watch the video. The fifth-graders will explain it to you.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Trump administration rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, on Sept. 5. Since then, lawmakers in Washington have been scrambling to put a plan in place that would protect young, undocumented immigrants from deportation before the program is set to expire on March 5.

A quick recap: The DACA program was enacted under the Obama administration in 2012. It provides work permit eligibility and protection from deportation to people who arrived in the United States without documentation before their 16th birthday. DACA recipients work and go to school, have clean criminal records and pay a $495 for a two-year enrollment in the program. The program benefits more than 790,000 immigrants nationwide, including nearly 6,000 people in Pennsylvania.

Here's a look at how residents of Southwest Pennsylvania have been involved in the DACA conversation:

• WESA: With DACA's Fate Unclear, Some Young Pittsburgh Immigrants Hope For The Best

• PUBLIC SOURCE: Hortencia is a Dreamer in Pittsburgh, standing up for the embattled DACA program

• PHILLY.COM: As DACA nears its end, young immigrants wait, watch and worry

• TRIBLIVE: Pennsylvania residents join national outcry over rescinding of DACA program

• TRIBLIVE: Greater Pittsburgh demonstrators to lawmakers: save DACA

What's happening now: Congress is trying to come up with a plan to protect DACA recipients as the expiration date nears. President Donald Trump has said he won't agree to a plan unless a government funding bill, due by Jan. 19, includes money for increased border security and a wall with Mexico, The Hill reports.

On Wednesday, Trump called the federal court system "broken and unfair" after a U.S. District Court judge in San Francisco ruled that DACA "should remain in effect until legal challenges brought in multiple courts are resolved," Reuters reported.

Hopes were high Thursday when a bipartisan group of lawmakers were scheduled to meet with the president to present a plan that preserved DACA and included ways to increase border security. Trump rejected that plan, CNN reports.

Follow the TribLIVE Education Team on Twitter:

• Emily Balser, Valley News Dispatch: @emilybalser

• Deb Erdley, Greensburg: @deberdley_trib

• Natasha Lindstrom, Pittsburgh: @NewsNatasha

• Jamie Martines, Greensburg: @Jamie_Martines

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.