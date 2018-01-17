Western Pa. teachers, businesses named finalists for Champions of Learning awards
Several area teachers, businesses and community organizations have been selected as finalists for the 2017 Champions of Learning awards, granted by the Consortium for Public Education.
The finalists were selected from 80 submissions spanning 24 school districts in seven counties.
The award recognizes educators — professional teachers, as well as community organizations and businesses supporting education — that foster outstanding learning experiences for students.
Winners will be announced in April.
The Consortium for Public Education serves about 40 districts across Western Pennsylvania and works to improve workforce development and career opportunities for young people.
2017 Champions of Learning Finalists:
Category: The Arts
• Attack Theater, Strip District (Pittsburgh)
• John Spaulding, Butler County, AVTS
• TJ Arts, Clairton
Category: Leadership
• Patti Camper, Pittsburgh Public Schools
• Andrea Redinger, Greensburg Salem School District
• Bart Rocco, Elizabeth Forward School District
Category: Business Partnerships
• DMI Companies, Charleroi
• Internet Essentials from Comcast
• Philip Pelusi Salon, Westmoreland Mall
Category: Community Outreach
• Ryan Maha, Empowering Entrepreneurs
• Susan Trout, City of Greensburg
• Youth Enrichment Services, East Liberty (Pittsburgh)
Category: Teaching
• Corina Bonsall, Steel Center for Career and Technical Education, Jefferson Hills
• Carin Liberati, Pine-Richland School District
• Steven Singer, Steel Valley School District
Champions of Learning Special Tribute
Sarah Tambucci, executive director of the Arts Education Collaborative, Downtown (Pittsburgh)
