Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Inside the Classroom

Western Pa. teachers, businesses named finalists for Champions of Learning awards

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 11:15 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Several area teachers, businesses and community organizations have been selected as finalists for the 2017 Champions of Learning awards, granted by the Consortium for Public Education.

The finalists were selected from 80 submissions spanning 24 school districts in seven counties.

The award recognizes educators — professional teachers, as well as community organizations and businesses supporting education — that foster outstanding learning experiences for students.

Winners will be announced in April.

The Consortium for Public Education serves about 40 districts across Western Pennsylvania and works to improve workforce development and career opportunities for young people.

2017 Champions of Learning Finalists:

Category: The Arts

• Attack Theater, Strip District (Pittsburgh)

• John Spaulding, Butler County, AVTS

• TJ Arts, Clairton

Category: Leadership

• Patti Camper, Pittsburgh Public Schools

• Andrea Redinger, Greensburg Salem School District

• Bart Rocco, Elizabeth Forward School District

Category: Business Partnerships

• DMI Companies, Charleroi

• Internet Essentials from Comcast

• Philip Pelusi Salon, Westmoreland Mall

Category: Community Outreach

• Ryan Maha, Empowering Entrepreneurs

• Susan Trout, City of Greensburg

• Youth Enrichment Services, East Liberty (Pittsburgh)

Category: Teaching

• Corina Bonsall, Steel Center for Career and Technical Education, Jefferson Hills

• Carin Liberati, Pine-Richland School District

• Steven Singer, Steel Valley School District

Champions of Learning Special Tribute

Sarah Tambucci, executive director of the Arts Education Collaborative, Downtown (Pittsburgh)

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.